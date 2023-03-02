Kohima, Mar 2 (PTI) The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections.

The trends in television channels indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Cabinet Nod to Procurement of 70 Trainer Aircraft, Three Cadet Training Ships.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat sharing basis.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claim While Granting Pre-Arrest Bail, Says ‘Interfaith Relations Can’t Have Religious Angle by Default’.

Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats

Most exit polls had predicted that the NDDP-BJP alliance would return to power in Nagaland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)