Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit 3 km northwest of Rohtak of Haryana on Saturday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 9:11:23 p.m. today.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: 2.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Near Rohtak, For Second Day in Row.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of the 2.8 magnitude struck Haryana's Rohtak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)