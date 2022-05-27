Graphical representation of earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar (Photo credit Twitter: @NCS_Earthquake)

Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar [India], May 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 55 kilometres from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.

The earthquake was reported at 7:50 AM May 27.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Spinning Mill Workers in Distress Amid Strikes Due to Cotton Price Hike.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 27-05-2022, 07:50:15 IST, Lat: 13.04 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 32 Km , Location: 55km ESE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Lashkar Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Gunfight Were Locals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)