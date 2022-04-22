Earth Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about environmental issues. Every year there is a different theme decided to focus on issues that are a priority concern for the wellbeing of the planet. Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 22nd of April. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is 'Invest In Our Planet' and it focuses on preserving and protecting the well-being of people and the planet. It also emphasises that sustainability is the road to prosperity. According to goals listed on EarthDay.org businesses, governments, and citizens should all be held accountable and should come together to build a partnership for the planet. We at LatestLy have curated a collection of Happy Earth Day 2022 Wishes, Earth Day 2022 Messages and Earth Day 2022 HD Images to send to your family and friends. Earth Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection.

Messages For Earth Day 2022

Earth Day Wishes

Whatsapp Message Reads Warm Wishes on Earth Day 2022 to All. Do Your Best to Save The Beauty of the Plan

Earth Day Wishes

Facebook Status Reads We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. Remember That! Happy Earth Day 2022.

Earth Day Wishes

HD WhatsApp Greeting Reads Wishing You a Very Happy Earth Day 2022! Go Green and Make Our Mother Earth a Beautiful Place to Live.

Earth Day Wishes

Facebook Status Reads Earth Day Is a Day Designed to Inspire Awareness and Appreciation for Environmental Protection and Preservation! Happy Earth Day 2022.

Earth Day Wishes

WhatsApp Status Reads Happy Earth Day to You. Let’s Work Hand in Hand to Build a Better World for Us and Our Coming Generation.

