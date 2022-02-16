New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5:43 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 05:43:26 IST, Lat: 33.90 & Long: 75.23, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 15km SSW of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)

