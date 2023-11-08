Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Rupnagar district early Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

There was no report of casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Also Read | Serial Molester Caught in Tamil Nadu: Car Driver Who Would Sexually Abuse Home-Alone Women at Knife-Point, Steal Undergarments Arrested in East Tambaram.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 and Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:Rupnagar, Punjab," the NSC said on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)