Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Chamoli district in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On:19/07/2025 00:02:44 IST, Lat: 30.51 N, Long: 79.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand."

Meanwhile, on July 8, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 1:07 PM at a depth of 5 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 31.22 N and longitude 78.22 E. (ANI)

