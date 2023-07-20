Saitual (Mizoram) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit 61 kilometres East of Mizoram's Ngopa in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 1.08 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 20-07-2023, 01:08:36 IST, Lat: 23.93 & Long: 93.81, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 61km E of Ngopa, Mizoram, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, the NCS reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres. (ANI)

