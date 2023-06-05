New Delhi, June 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC). Earthquake Tremors in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir After Quake of 5.9 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:40 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 Km. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Shakes Kashmir Valley, Residents Feel Strong Tremors.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 05-06-2023, 07:40:23 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 92.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location:Bay of Bengal, India," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)