New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Delhi," NCS posted on X.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..."(ANI)

Also Read | Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislative Party Meeting To Be Held on February 19; Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)