A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has left several injured, with most victims suffering from lower limb injuries and a few with bone fractures. Four individuals remain under observation, while the others have been discharged after receiving primary treatment. According to sources at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, a team of 15 doctors is currently attending to the injured, and most patients are reported to be stable. ‘Stampede at Railway Station Highlights Failure of Railways, Insensitivity of Govt’: Congress Accuses Government of Attempting To Hide Truth About Deaths in NDLS Stampede.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Update

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede | The majority of the patients have lower limb injuries, and few have bone injuries. Four people are under observation and the rest have been discharged after primary treatment. Most of the patients are stable. A team of 15 doctors are taking… — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

