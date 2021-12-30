Leh, December 30: An earthquake struck the Ladakh Union Territory on Thursday. The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale is 4.0.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 30-12-2021, 17:54:50 IST, Lat: 35.55 & Long: 75.05, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Ladakh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App," said a tweet from the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Pithoragarh.

More details are awaited.

