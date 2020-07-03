New Delhi, July 3: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7 p.m. at a depth of 35 kilometres. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors of 4.7 Magnitude Felt in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad,

The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi-NCR, triggering panic among people. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

