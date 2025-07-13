Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea on Sunday evening, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the tremor took place at 6:44 pm IST today at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 13/07/2025 18:44:43 IST, Lat: 9.47 N, Long: 93.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

