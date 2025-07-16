New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading travel tech platforms, has been announced as the presenting partner for the season 2 of the much-anticipated World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL).

Scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Season's player pool is bigger than ever and has many star players including Shikhar Dhawan, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo,Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle, a release said.

As a brand synonymous with seamless travel and cherished experiences, EaseMyTrip is once again redefining its connection with consumers by aligning with one of the most watched T20 leagues globally - where legendary cricketers from six nations will reignite the magic of the game, the release said.

It said the tournament's huge appeal, historic rivalries, and nostalgic energy make it the perfect fit for EaseMyTrip's mission - to enable unforgettable journeys and champion moments of joy across borders.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman, EaseMyTrip, shared his excitement on the partnership:

"At EaseMyTrip, we don't just book travel -- we power experiences. The World Championship of Legends is more than a cricket league; it's a cultural celebration that brings fans closer to their sporting heroes. We are proud to return as Presenting Partner and play a pivotal role in taking this celebration global. Whether it's a last-minute flight to catch a match at Edgbaston or a curated family package across UK cities, we aim to make these moments effortless and extraordinary for fans everywhere."

The partnership builds on EaseMyTrip's consistent support for Indian sports across disciplines -- from cricket and kabaddi to tennis -- reinforcing its identity as a brand that stands for celebration, unity, and shared memories.

Ajay Devgn, Bollywood actor and Co-owner of WCL, welcomed the collaboration.

"Having EaseMyTrip on board as Presenting Partner is a huge win for WCL. Their strong consumer connect, digital reach, and unwavering support for Indian sports make them the ideal partner for a league that celebrates cricketing legacy. We're excited to create many unforgettable moments together," he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO, World Championship of Legends, said that EaseMyTrip has been at the forefront of India's travel revolution and has consistently backed marquee sporting properties.

"Their continued support strengthens the foundation of WCL and helps us scale the league globally, both in visibility and experience. With the ECB's sanction and the support of brands like EMT, WCL 2025 is set to break new records," Tomar said.

As Presenting Partner, EaseMyTrip will enable fans to access exclusive travel offers, tailored around the tournament's most iconic match-ups -- including the Grand Finale on August 2, at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. (ANI)

