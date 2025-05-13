New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Days after he urged people not to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan for the two countries' blatant support to Pakistan in the context of Operation Sindoor, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti has called for making right choices in the context of Chinese products and backed call for using "Made in India" products.

China, an all-weather friend of Pakistan, has been equipping its military with equipment and platforms and its position in the context of Operation Sindoor has been sympathetic and supportive of Islamabad.

China has also blocked attempts by India and other countries to designate Pakistan-based terrorists on the UN Security Council's list of terror entities.

In a post on X, Nishant Pitti pointed to celebs promoting Chinese products and websites owned by Chinese firms and urged people to stop using such sites and boycotting such endorsements.

He said national interest is bigger than personal convenience or profit and it is time to walk the talk.

"Valid question - what about websites owned by Chinese firms? What about celebs promoting Chinese products? Answer lies in our choices. Stop using such sites. Boycott those endorsements. National interest > personal convenience or profit. Time to walk the talk," he said in the post.

Nishant Pitti was responding to a post which called for boycotting Chinese goods while boycotting travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan and emphasised using "Made in India" products.

Indian launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack and precise strikes hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan launched aggression against India and numerous Pakistani drones and UAVs neutralized using soft and hard-kill anti UAV systems.

The threats Countered included Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missiles. Long-range rockets, loiter munitions, and Turkish-origin Yahya systems were neutralized.

China had described India's strikes on terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as "regrettable" while also stating that it opposes all forms of terrorism.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar and spoke of China's steadfast support for Pakistan, terming it as "an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic cooperative partner".

Nishant Pitti had earlier urged people not to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan as these countries expressed open support to Pakistan despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's acts of aggression against India.

He said "travel is a powerful tool" and urged people not to use travel "to empower those who don't stand with us"

Backing his appeal with data, Nishant Pitti asked if "we should fuel tourism and economy" of countries that openly support Pakistan.

In a post on X, Nishant Pitti had said that last year 2,87,000 Indians visited Turkey and 2,43,000 visited Azerbaijan and noted that tourism drives the economy of the two countries.

He said every rupee spent abroad is a vote and Indians should spend it where "our values are respected".

"Travel is a powerful tool. Let's not use it to empower those who don't stand with us. Last year: 287,000 Indians visited Turkey & 243,000 visited Azerbaijan Tourism drives their economies: Turkey: 12% of GDP | 10% of jobs Azerbaijan: 7.6% of GDP | 10% of jobs," he had said.

"When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies? Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let's spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind," he added.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have rallied behind Pakistan despite its support to cross-border terrorism against India and its aggression after the Indian Armed Forces struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed in the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian Armed Forces responded "proportionately, adequately, and responsibly" to Pakistan's provocative and escalatory actions targeting Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to some military targets on the night of May 8. Indian Armed Forces also pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Azerbaijan, in its statement on India-Pakistan tensions, has echoed the Pakistani line.

Turkey expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad's proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack.

Turkey has also supplied military weapons to Pakistan.

On May 8 night, drone intrusions were attempted by Pakistan from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones. Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions were to test the AD systems and gather intelligence.

While forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken, preliminary reports suggest them to be of 'Asisguard Songar' of Turkey.

India and Pakistan have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

