Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) The East Coast Railway has carried 16.37 million tonne of freight in October which is the highest loading of the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

ECoR has carried 0.97 million toone more freight in October by registering a growth of 6.29 per cent. In October, 2019 ECoR had carried 15.40 million tonne of freight.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Ranks Second Lowest in Terms of Unemployment After Assam.

Till the end of October, of the current financial year, the ECoR has carried 104.88 mt of freight. This include 59.63 mt of coal, 13.38 mt of iron ore, 8.84 mt of iron and steel, 3.98 mt of raw materials for steel plants, 3.61 mt of fertilizer, 1.65 mt of container, 1.43 mt of food grains, 1.39 mt of petroleum products and 10.97 mt of other commodities, the official said.

Due to the efforts of the Business Development Unit of ECoR, fly ash are now being transported to different states which are being utilised in cement plants as raw materials. Altogether, 12 rakes of fly ash have been transported from ECoR jurisdiction towards different cement industries and other industrial firms. This will also boost the freight loading of ECoR.

Also Read | Jokihat Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In its bid to achieve fly ash loading figure, East Coast Railway has utilised 7,942 wagons per day in the month of October, 2020.

This has been achieved despite lockdown and closure and less workforce in industries and in mineral units under East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)