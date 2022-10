New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde faction, which is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Commission said it has decided to declare 'Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)' to be a free symbol and allot it to the candidate set up, if any, by the Shinde-led group in the current bye-election.

The Shinde faction had suggested 'peepal tree', 'sword and shield', and 'sun' as its choice of poll symbols.

