New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, but gave relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates for phase 1 from January 28 and for phase 2 from February 1.

The commission has also enhanced the limit of people allowed for door-to-door campaign.

Also Read | 'Central Vista Avenue Is Ready With New Effect', Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Instead of five, now 10 people, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to door campaigns. PTI NAB

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Candidates Take Pledge To Not Quit Party After Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)