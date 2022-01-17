Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday welcomed the decision of the Election Commission to postpone the Punjab assembly elections from February 14 to 20 and said that the poll panel has respected the voice of the people of the state.

"When a huge number of people make a demand which is related to their religion and the Election Commission of India listens to them, it becomes a decision that respects and honours the voice of the people," Sidhu told ANI after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

Also Read | Supreme Court Favours National Level Builder-Buyer Agreement, Says 'Can't Leave It to States'.

In his remarks at the press conference, Sidhu had welcomed Election Commission's decision to postpone the Punjab polls.

Several political parties in the state including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Punjab Lok Congress had requested the poll panel to postpone the elections.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in December 2021 Grew 2% Sequentially on Demand in Retail, Agro-Based Industries: Report.

The request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community in the state are likely to visit Varanasi in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

The results of polls in the state will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)