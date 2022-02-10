New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Election Commission on Thursday revised the polling dates for assembly elections in Manipur. The first phase of the polls will now be held on February 28 instead of February 27 and the second phase on March 5 instead of March 3 earlier.

The Election Commission said that the decision has been taken after receiving the inputs from various stakeholders during its visit to the state on February 7 and 8 to review the poll-preparedness.

"The commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of the poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur," the poll panel said in a statement.

The Commission had visited Manipur on February 7,8 to review election preparedness and held interaction with political parties and senior officials. "Various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit," it said.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

