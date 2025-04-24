New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a retired Lt Colonel and another ex-serviceman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from a multi-speciality clinic owner in Rajasthan to "sort out" issues with Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), officials said Thursday.

The two arrested were Lt Colonel Amarjit Singh (retd), and Mukesh Kumar, a retired army personnel.

The clinic owner had come in contact with Singh, an ex-in-charge of polyclinic in Rajgarh, after a team of ECHS came to his hospital and allegedly collected 20-25 ECHS cards of ex-servicemen without giving any receipt or document for them, the CBI FIR has alleged.

Singh allegedly assured the owner that he would sort out the matter if he agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh bribe, it said.

He also said that he had spoken to Mukesh Kumar, a clerk posted at ECHS polyclinic in Hisar, who allegedly goes by multiple aliases and a colonel, the CBI has alleged.

Singh allegedly made the owner speak to Kumar who negotiated the bribe amount and agreed to bring down the amount to Rs 22.5 lakh.

It was allegedly decided that the bribe amount would be paid at Singh's farm house in Charkhi Dadri.

The CBI team laid a trap and nabbed Singh and Kumar while taking the bribe from the complainant.

The role of a Colonel is being investigated, the officials said.

