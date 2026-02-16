Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): An Election Commission delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, arrived in Guwahati today on a three-day visit to assess and review preparations for the upcoming Assam polls.

The Election Commission, earlier this month, published the final voter list for Special Revision 2026 for 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, with over 2.49 crore voters.

Also Read | Who Is Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Why Is She in India? Know All About the Royalty Welcomed by Ambanis at NMACC.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 voters in the final voter list.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in poll-bound Assam, asserting that no one can act as a barrier to restrict the party's win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | New Aadhaar App Sees Massive Adoption: Over 14 Million Downloads Recorded Nationwide.

Addressing the BJP's 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed PM Modi for his development initiatives in the state, particularly highlighting the recently approved underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh. He termed it as "an unimaginable gift to Assam".

"This time we will win by making a record. What we want was given by the Prime Minister to Assam. Today, the Prime Minister has given us such a highway where the aircraft can land. Yesterday, the Union Cabinet met, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 18,000 crore to construct an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh. What we can't imagine, the Prime Minister has given an unimaginable gift to Assam," the Chief Minister said.

Assam is expected to go for polls in the first half of this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)