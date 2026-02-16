Naypyidaw [Myanmar], February 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Myanmar on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck the region at a depth of 50km.

Also Read | 'Yes': Elon Musk's 1-Word Reaction on Parenting Goes Viral.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 16/02/2026 22:04:26 IST, Lat: 22.99 N, Long: 94.51 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2023438713569898690?s=20

Also Read | Who Is Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Why Is She in India? Know All About the Royalty Welcomed by Ambanis at NMACC.

Earlier, on February 15, three earthquakes struck Myanmar.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the region at a depth of 100km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 15/02/2026 08:17:20 IST, Lat: 22.16 N, Long: 94.51 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2022867972453470536?s=20

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Myanmar at a depth of 25km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 15/02/2026 00:52:42 IST, Lat: 23.44 N, Long: 93.49 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2022755578918162693?s=20

The third earthquake was of magnitude 3.2 and struck the region at a depth of 80km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 15/02/2026 00:26:53 IST, Lat: 23.53 N, Long: 94.59 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2022749719295086648?s=20

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)