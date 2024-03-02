Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Sunday and hold a meeting with the chief electoral officer here, a senior official said.

The purpose of the visit is primarily to take stock of the law and order situation and poll preparation in the state, he said.

Also Read | Judges Should Be Unaffected by Criticisms and Social Media Commentary, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

On Monday, the ECI is scheduled to hold a meeting with all political parties in the state and discussions with all the district magistrates and police superintendents, the official said.

"The full bench of the ECI is scheduled to come to West Bengal on Sunday and will hold a meeting with the CEO. The next day, EC members will also hold an all-party meeting. The EC full bench will also discuss with the DMs and the SPs separately," the poll panel official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP To Announce Candidates for All 13 Seats in Punjab in 2-4 Days, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The visit of the ECI is "primarily to take the stock of the law and order situation and poll preparedness in Bengal", he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)