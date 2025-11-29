New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has invited all citizens to download the ECINet app and give their suggestions to improve the app by using the 'Submit a Suggestion' tab on the App. This can be done between November 27 and December 27, the poll body said in a release.

The trial version of the ECINet App was put to use during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the recent bye-elections, the release added.

The release noted that this new platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months. Learnings from the Bihar elections and feedback from CEOs, DEOs, EROs, Observers, and field officials are being incorporated to further enhance the platform's functionality, it said.

The user suggestions will be examined, and the platform will be further updated to make it more user-friendly. The official launch of the ECINet platform is planned for January 2026, the poll body said.

Aimed at improving voter convenience and enhancing transparency in the electoral processes through the use of technology, ECINet is one of the major initiatives of the Commission taken under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Work on the development of the ECINet App started after its announcement on May 4, the poll body added. (ANI)

