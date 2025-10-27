Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Monday explained the need to update the electoral rolls, citing duplicate and deceased names on the voter list.

Kumar stated that the Congress party has been opposing the procedure; however, it was not accepted by the judiciary. He noted that Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional body and has the authority to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"It is necessary to update the voters who have duplicate entries or are deceased. In this regard, the Congress party made political objections to the SIR. But the judiciary did not accept it. So the Election Commission is a constitutional body, and it has the authority to conduct the SIR," Neeraj Kumar told ANI.

The Election Commission has scheduled a press conference for 4:15 pm on Monday to provide details on the nationwide SIR.

Meanwhile, earlier today, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also raised concerns about the accuracy of voter lists in the state, alleging the presence of "dead and fake voters" and demanding their removal before the revision exercise.

Speaking to ANI, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Voter lists must be prepared correctly. There are many dead and fake voters in West Bengal. There are double and triple entries. Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators are there. All of them should be removed," he said.

Adhikari further claimed that the BJP held a lead in the Bhowanipore constituency during the last Lok Sabha elections and expressed confidence that the party's performance would improve once the voter lists were corrected.

"Bhowanipore is a BJP seat. In 2014, the BJP held a lead here. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP led in five out of eight wards. Of 267, the BJP led in 142 and the TMC in 125. This is a BJP seat. The BJP's lotus will bloom here," he added. (ANI)

