Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao in connection with alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the impending Telangana elections in 2023.

ECI has also sought an explanation from the BRS leader by 3 PM on November 26, 2023, regarding his announcement of job recruitment at T-Works (government institution), and directed that the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel.

The election commission in its notice said that Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has complained that Rao had visited the T-works Office in Hyderabad and interacted with a large number of youth employed in the office on November 20.

"The Commission has received a complaint dated November 21, 2023, from Randeep Singh Surjewala, Member of Parliament, Indian National Congress wherein it has been alleged that K. T. Rama Rao, Star Campaigner for BRS on November 20 visited the T-works Office in Hyderabad and interacted with a large number of youth employed in the office," the notice said.

The election commission stated that acting on the complaint, a factual report was taken from the CEO, Telangana in the matter.

The report said, "A meeting was conducted at T-works Raidurgam by Student Tribe (A Unit of Colosseum CQ Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) represented by Charan on November 20, between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm at and attended by KT Rama Rao."

"Video Surveillance Team has covered the meeting and submitted a report under the CUE sheet to the video viewing team for viewing the captured video. The video viewing team has reported that in the said meeting it was discussed about the government jobs in Telangana, re-vamping of the TSPSC Board and also some remarks about the government of Telangana in the recruitment of government jobs," it added.

The commission stated that the Model Code of Conduct for The Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates states that the party in power whether at the Centre or in the State or States concerned, shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign and in particular the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel.

"The Commission is, prima facie, held that by visiting a government institution and using the platform of T-works for political activities and combining your official visit with political/ private visit, you have violated the above-said instruction of the Model Code of Conduct; and therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in respect of the above visit and use of a Government Institute for political purposes by 3:00 PM on November 26, 2023," the notice of ECI read further.

The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30.

The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

