Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha. (Photo credit: Sansad TV)

New Delhi [Idnia], January 31 (ANI): The government on Monday tabled Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Rajya Sabha on day one of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix a few minutes after the House assembled assemble at 2.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman laid a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi following which Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 2.30 pm, Secretary-General laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

Obituary references to the passing away of sitting member Dr. Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Joyanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M. Moses, Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj were made by Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Secretary-General later laid on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Two Hundred and Fifty-fifth Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.

In between, the Rajya Sabha Chairman directed all the members of the House to follow seating arrangements which are fixed in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as well as galleries, except Press Gallary, due to Covid-19.

The House was finally adjourned by the Chairman for the day till its meeting was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022.

Following the customary system, President addresses both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11 am on earlier in the day. (ANI)

