By Aman Raj

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Renowned economist Dr SP Sharma on Wednesday launched his new book, 'India@2047: Leading the Global Economic Order,' at an event in New Delhi that brought together distinguished voices from the fields of policy, academia, and economics.

The book presents a compelling roadmap for India's transformation into a global economic superpower by 2047-- coinciding with the centenary of India's independence.

It meticulously examines India's economic landscape, showcasing its remarkable achievements, identifying challenges and outlining crucial reforms needed to advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

The author, Dr SP Sharma described India@2047 as a comprehensive analysis of India's economic evolution.

"The book traces India's journey from the post-independence era and the pivotal 1991 economic reforms to today's digital and startup-driven economy," he said.

"It focuses on seven key areas--structural reforms, foreign trade, global alliances, economic resilience, global positioning, and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and startups. India's economic trajectory in the past seven years has been particularly remarkable," he added.

Prof RM Joshi praised the book for its "empirical and analytical depth," calling it a "holistic effort" that offers a clear vision of India's role in the global economic order by 2047.

"It highlights our shift from a low-income economy to a $4 trillion economy today, with some estimates projecting a $35-40 trillion economy by 2047," he noted.

Prof Niti Bhasin of the Delhi School of Economics emphasized the book's policy relevance, citing initiatives like Make in India, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and Atmanirbhar Bharat as key drivers of progress.

She also pointed to India's growing export performance and recent trade agreements as crucial tools for boosting foreign investment. "Beyond economics, India's rise as a global soft power is also significant," she added.

The book further explores sectoral growth in agriculture, technology, health, education, and infrastructure, while underscoring the need for inclusive and sustainable development to realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The launch event featured a dynamic panel discussion with notable participants including Krishana Agarwal, National Spokesperson of the BJP; Prof RM Joshi, Vice Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade; Dr Ajay Dua, Former Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Prof Niti Bhasin of the University of Delhi; Col Saurabh Sanyal; and AP Vicky Shaw, among others. (ANI)

