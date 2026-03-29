Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Sunday unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Vijay stressed his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He said anti-drug protection zones" will be established in all schools and colleges across the state. "Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

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He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays.

Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

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Outlining his broader vision, he said, "Our long-term goal is to transform youth from job seekers into job creators." He promised the "Local Employment for Local People" scheme, stating that steps will be taken to ensure 75 per cent of jobs in Tamil Nadu are given to Tamils.

Further, Vijay unveiled the "Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme", aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a global hub for creators. Under this initiative, efforts will be made to develop 1.5 lakh creators into entrepreneurs, along with the establishment of 500 creative schools across the state.

Earlier today, Vijay unveiled the list of candidates for 234 seats in the Assembly elections. The actor-turned-politician will contest on the Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East seats.

"Vote for whistle, it's a whistle revolution election," he said while announcing the names of the candidates of his party, which has the poll symbol of the 'whistle'. Vijay will be going against DMK's sitting MLA RD Shekar, who will contest from Perambur. He is also pitted against the sitting MLA and DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East.

The party's General Secretary, N Anand, will contest from the T Nagar constituency, and Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore. From Kolathur, VS Babu is pitted against DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, while Selvam of the TVK will contest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk.

Aadhav Arjuna, the General Secretary of Election Campaign Management, is contesting from Villivakkam, and AIADMK turncoat KA Sengottiyan is contesting from the Gopichettipalayam seat.

Other TVK candidates include Arun Raj from Tiruchengode, Vijayalakshmi from Kumarapalayam, CTR Nirmal Kumar from Thirupparankundram, Rajasekar from Tittakudi, Arul Prakasam from Saidapet and Rajmohan from Egmore.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest between the Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, being the front-runners for victory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)