New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Naga community is making an effort to preserve the past and prepare for the future through education.

In his address in the 132nd Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the Naga community deeply respect their tribal traditions.

Also Read | From New Income Tax Act to Railway Tickets; Major Financial Changes Kicking In From April 1.

"They are proud of this and simultaneously also maintain a modern approach. The Naga tribes had a traditional system of Morung learning, in which elders would share traditional knowledge, history, and life skills with the youth through their experiences. Over time, this system has evolved into the Morung concept of education. Through this system, interest in children in subjects like mathematics and science is instilled," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said elders in the Naga community teach them life skills through stories, folk songs and traditional games.

Also Read | India 'Resolutely Facing' Energy Challenges, Says PM Narendra Modi on West Asia Conflict in His 'Mann Ki Baat' Address.

"In this way, our Nagaland is advancing children's education while preserving its cultural heritage. If you learn about such efforts in your area, please share them with me. In this, elders in the community teach them life skills through stories, folk songs and traditional games. In this way, our Nagaland is advancing children's education while preserving its cultural heritage. If you learn about such efforts in your area, please share them with me," he said.

He also urged the countrymen to focus on fitness.

"Now less than 100 days are left for the International Yoga Day; the attraction towards yoga is also rising continuously all over the world. Almis ji is promoting yoga through his Arvind Yoga Centre in Djibouti, Africa. He also teaches yoga to people in many other places there," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister also urged citizens to reduce sugar intake.

"Many of you have commented on Instagram Content Creator Yuvraj Dua's post pertaining to my reply. He had requested me to ask his father to reduce his sugar intake. I am happy that my request has had a positive impact on his father. I would urge all of you to reduce your sugar intake also... and as I have said earlier, we also need to cut down on cooking oil by 10 percent. These small efforts will keep you away from obesity and lifestyle diseases," PM Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)