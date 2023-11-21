Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) Expelled Kerala CPI leader N Bhasurangan and his son Akhiljith were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged cooperative bank fraud case, official sources said.

The two were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following questioning at the agency's office here in the Kandala Services Cooperative Bank alleged fraud case.

Also Read | Air Pollution: Supreme Court Asks Cabinet Secretary-Led Panel To Consider Withholding MSP for Farmers Burning Stubble.

The federal agency had conducted raids in the case early this month after which, Bhasurangan, a local CPI leader, was expelled by the Leftist party.

It is suspected by the ED that funds to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore were allegedly siphoned off from the bank when Bhasurangan was at the helm of affairs at the cooperative lender.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Hostage Release Deal Likely on November 21, Say Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)