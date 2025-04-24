Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case.

Speaking to media, Joshi said that he has not committed any irregularity nor has he accepted money from anyone and the action against him is based on the statements of those against whom he has taken action. He also expressed hope that he would get justice.

"My wife is in a critical condition. A case has been filed against me. I have not committed any irregularity, I have not taken money from anyone. Action is being taken against me on the basis of statements of those against whom I have taken action. I have full faith in the law and I am sure that I will get justice," Joshi said.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier in July last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sanjay Badaya, an alleged middleman in the money laundering probe linked to implementing the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme in Rajasthan.

On June 19, 2024, the federal agency arrested the third accused, Mahesh Mittal, a contractor linked to the case. Mittal, proprietor of Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company, was also arrested following further leads into the case. (ANI)

