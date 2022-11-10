New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Bank deposits worth Rs 2.31 crore of a company "controlled" by certain entities who were booked by the National Investigation Agency for anti-national activities have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

The funds belong to Salai Agri Consortium Private Limited, a group company of Salai Group.

The money laundering case stems from a November 2019 FIR registered by the NIA against Yambem Biren, Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Tolenjow Singha, Wehengban Khelindra Singh and Brojendro Yulembam "for their prejudicial activities like waging war against the state, sedition, promoting disharmony, enmity or feeling of hatred among different groups etc. by declaring the independence of Manipur state from India".

"Investigation revealed that Salai Group is controlled by the above-mentioned persons," the ED said in a statement.

