New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached six immovable properties worth Rs 4.18 crore owned by Spectrum Infraservices Pvt Ltd -- a company owned and controlled by former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi constituency, Atul Rai, and and Jitender Sapra, a close aide of slain gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the agency said.

The attached properties include one residential apartment in New Delhi, three residential plots in Varanasi, and two agricultural lands located in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, Sapra, the aide of the late Mukhtar Ansari, is being accused and investigated by the ED for allegedly acquiring property worth crores through illicit means.

ED's Allahabad Sub-Zonal office issued the attachment order as part of its money laundering investigation linked to Vikas Construction -- a company controlled by the late Mukhtar Ansari and others -- under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED initiated its investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Dakshin Tola Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Mau.

"A review of the FIR revealed that Vikas Construction, Ghazipur, had encroached upon government land located in Raini Village, Mau, and illegally constructed a godown on it. Similarly, another godown was built in Ghazipur and leased to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), thereby generating Proceeds of Crime (POC) by making godown on govt land and receiving rent from FCI," the federal agency said in a statement.

"The total rent received amounted to Rs 15.31 crore (approximately). Additional proceeds of Rs. 2.25 crore were obtained as a subsidy for godown construction from NABARD, Rs 3.10 crore (approximately) was illegally appropriated from former partners of Vikas Construction, and Rs 7.05 crore (approximately) was received by Atif Raza as handling and transportation charges from FCI. These transactions collectively constitute POC totalling Rs. 27.72 Crore (approximately)."

ED investigation revealed that Vikas Construction was operated under the influence of late Mukhtar Ansari, with his close relatives and associates as partners, including Atif Raza (his brother-in-law), who held a 15 per cent stake in the firm.

According to the dossier provided by police authorities regarding the late Mukhtar Ansari, a total of 49 criminal cases--pertaining to murder, extortion, and land grabbing--were registered against him in various police stations.

Further investigation indicated that POC amounting to approximately Rs 8.49 crore, ED said, generated from Vikas Construction, was deposited in the bank accounts of Aaghaz Project and Engineering Pvt Ltd and Inizio Network Solution Pvt Ltd--both companies owned and controlled by late Mukhtar Ansari and his relatives and aides.

"These funds were routed through business accounts under the pretext of routine expenses to integrate the illicit funds into the formal banking system and disguise their origins."

Subsequently, the agency stated that the amount was transferred to bank accounts of Kusumvision Infra Private Limited, Spectrum Infraservices Private Limited, and Kusum Constructions and Telecom Services-- companies owned and controlled by Atul Rai, Ex-MP--as part of a business transaction arrangement that has now been established as part of a layering process.

Additionally, ED mentioned, POC of Rs 1 crore was transferred to bank accounts of Jitender Sapra and his family members from Vikas Construction, Atif Raza (accused), Aaghaz Project and Engineering Pvt Ltd, and Inizio Network Solution Pvt Ltd.

"Subsequently, this money was used for buying the immovable properties, which have now been attached. Total attachment in this case so far stands at Rs 6.40 crore," added the ED. (ANI)

