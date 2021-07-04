New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case linked to forced religious conversion.

ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Uttar Pradesh on forced religious conversion under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

In the said FIR, Mohd Umar Gautam, his associate Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and others were alleged for alluring people for conversion to Islam religion against financial support.

"ED conducted searches at six premises in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The premises searched include the office of Islamic Dawah Centre, house of main accused Mohd Umar Gautam and his associate Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi, all located at Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The offices of Al Hassan Education and Welfare Foundation and Guidance Education and Welfare Society located at Lucknow and Sant Kabir Nagar respectively, have also been searched. Umar Gautam has been associated with these organizations and has been playing an instrumental role in carrying out illegal conversions," reads the ED statement.

Several incriminating documents have been seized during the search. According to ED, the seized documents reveal that the large-scale conversions carried out by accused Umar Gaulam and his organizations all over India. The documents also reveal receiving of foreign funding of several crores by these organizations for the purpose of illegal conversions.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

