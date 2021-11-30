New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate congratulated its officer Tarun Tokas, working as Enforcement Officer at Head Quarters, New Delhi for participating in the 17th National Master Swimming Championship-2021 held at St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, Karnataka from November 26 to 28 and winning six gold medals in 50 metres butterfly stroke, 100 metres butterfly stroke, 200 metres individual medley, 400 metres freestyle, 4x50 metres medley relay and 4x50 metres freestyle relay, said a press release on Monday.

Tarun Tokas has also been selected for FINA world masters Championship to be held in Japan.

Enforcement Directorate is proud of his achievements and wishes him all the success in the next level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)