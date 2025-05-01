New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Rahul Navin, Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on Thursday detailed the agency's intensified crackdown on money laundering, reporting substantial progress in investigations and asset seizures during the financial year 2024- 25.

The ED Director, while speaking at the celebration of 'ED Day', highlighted a significant surge in anti-money laundering action, with record convictions, asset attachments, and a renewed focus on clearing long-pending cases.

Also Read | NRAI and ONDC Reaffirm Strong Partnership, Refute Media Reports Claiming Restaurant Body Paused Withdrawal From Its Engagement With E-Commerce Platform.

Addressing the gathering, ED Director, Rahul Navin said, "Building on the momentum, we note with satisfaction that in the financial year 2024-25, 775 new PMLA investigations were launched, 333 prosecution complaints were filed, and notably, 34 individuals were convicted. During this period, ED has issued 461 provisional attachment orders valued at Rs 30,036 crores, a 44 per cent increase in the number of attachments, and a striking 141 per cent rise in the total value compared to the previous year."

"As of March 31, 2025, the total value of assets under provisional attachments stood at Rs 1,54,594 crores. Although these assets, earned through criminal activities, have been secured through provisional attachments and seizures, a substantial portion remains unproductive until their final confiscation by the courts, which is a time-consuming process," he said.

Also Read | Beer Price Hike in Karnataka: Alcoholic Beverage To Get Costlier As Excise Duty Rises to 205%.

"To unlock the economic potential of these assets and compensate victims and legitimate owners, concerted efforts have been undertaken by the ED to restore these properties. I am pleased to report that, with the approval of the courts, restitution of Rs 15,261 crore was made in 30 cases during the financial year 2024-25, and this is likely to accelerate next year," he added.

Adding further, he said, "Of the 47 cases decided so far, there have only been 3 acquittals, building a commendable conviction rate of 93.6 per cent. We acknowledge that several PMLA investigations have been pending for a long time, and one of the focus areas this year would be to undertake efforts to complete the investigation and file the final prosecution complaints."

ED Day refers to the founding anniversary of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)--India's central agency responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting financial crimes, particularly money laundering and foreign exchange violations.

The ED was established on 1 May 1956, originally as the Enforcement Unit under the Department of Economic Affairs. Over time, it evolved into the Enforcement Directorate and became a powerful investigative body.

ED Day is observed annually on May 1 to commemorate the agency's founding. On this day, the ED showcases its achievements, discusses its priorities, and reiterates its role in combating economic crimes in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)