Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday examined the wife of IAS officer Sanjeev Hans in connection with its investigation into a money-laundering probe against him.

She was examined by the ED at its Patna zone office.

"Yes, ED officials quizzed the wife of Sanjeev Hans today as part of their ongoing investigation into a case against the Bihar-cadre IAS officer," the couple's lawyer Changej Khan told PTI-Video.

He refused to divulge more details.

The ED was tight-lipped about it.

Hans generated "proceeds of crime" through corrupt practices during his stints with the state government and at the Centre and he was "assisted" by former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in laundering this "ill-gotten" money, the ED had alleged.

It is believed that the ED will soon examine family members of Yadav.

The ED had earlier claimed that the involvement of a few private individuals who used to "assist" Hans in the generation and "laundering" of "ill-gotten money" from corrupt practices was found during the investigation.

Hans was arrested from his official residence in Patna, and Yadav was detained from Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following raids conducted by the ED on October 18. At present, the duo are in judicial custody.

Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has served as the principal secretary of the Bihar Energy Department. Yadav represented the Jhanjharpur assembly seat in Madhubani district from 2015 to 2020.

The money-laundering case against the two stems from an FIR registered by the Bihar Police. The Special Vigilance Unit of the Bihar Police had registered another case against the duo.

