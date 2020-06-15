Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | ED Files Charge Sheet Against 9 Contractors in Bangalore Civic Body Scam Case

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | ED Files Charge Sheet Against 9 Contractors in Bangalore Civic Body Scam Case

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A charge sheet has been filed against nine private contractors in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged scam in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that it slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case "on the basis of" a charge sheet filed by Karnataka's crime investigation department against 40 engineers and 42 contractors.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The CID has alleged that the Bangalore civic body sanctioned work orders to the these licensed contractors for executing a specific project but they "failed" to complete it or do it properly even though they received full payment, according to the ED.

"This caused a heavy loss to BBMP as well as to the exchequer at large," the agency said.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"It was further alleged that the accused contractors were also indulging in criminal activities, criminal conspiracy and creation of false documents to prove that they had executed the allotted work completely," the ED claimed.

The ED said it has filed a prosecution complaint or charge sheet against nine private contractors and a family member of the contractors -- N.C. Nagaraj, S D Shashikumar, Bharathi (Shashikumar's wife), G Kumar Swamy, M. Nagesh, C Subramani, G S Shivaswamy, Babu Rao and K S Bharath -- before a special PMLA court in Bangalore.

It said assets worth Rs 5.12 crore of these accused were attached by it in January last year as part of this investigation.

"A probe found that these licensed contractors participated in the tendering process and after being awarded the contract, they executed sub-standard work and claimed excess bill than what they were entitled to.

"The excess amount drawn from BBMP was used by them for their personal gain resulting in loss to the government of Karnataka," the ED said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement