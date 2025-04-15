New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The said chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated that as per the submission of the counsel representing the ED, the predicate offence--recorded under complaint case No. 18/2019--includes charges under Sections 403, 406, and 420, read with Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and is currently under trial at the Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi.

The court observed that, under Section 44(1)(c) of the PMLA, the predicate offense must be tried in the same court that has taken cognisance of the money laundering offense under Section 3 of the PMLA. The court further noted that both offences--the predicate offence and the PMLA offence--must be adjudicated in the same jurisdiction.

The National Herald case is being heard in a Delhi court. The compliant was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

