Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Tower Infotech Limited and its Managing Director, Ramendu Chattopadhyay, an official said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed before the Honorable Special Judge, CBI, Court No 1, City Session Court, Kolkata on February 3.

"ED has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against M/s Tower Infotech Ltd and its managing director Ramendu Chattopadhyay before the Hon'ble Special Judge, CBI, Court No. 1, City Sessions Court, Kolkata on 03.02.2024. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance of the PC on 12/02/2024," the ED said in a post on 'X'.

The court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on February 12, 2024. Further details of the case are awaited.

Meanwhile, ED has also filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the PMLA, 2002 against ten accused persons namely Nitesh Kumar, Sagar Yadav, Santosh Kumar, M/s Leconix Business Center Pvt Ltd, M/s Scrapix Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, M/s Scrapix Capital Pvt Ltd, M/s Scrapix Hospitality Pvt Ltd, M/s. Casanovus Realty Pvt ltd, M/s. Casanovus Hospitality Pvt ltd and M/s. Casanovus Developers Pvt ltd before the Hon'ble Special PMLA Court, Patna. The Court has taken cognizance of the PC on February 16.

The agency also said it had filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against Vidiyo Rai and others before the Hon'ble District and Session Judge cum Special Court, Patna on 12.02.2024. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance of the PC on February 12.

The ED also informed that it has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against Hari Singh and Binay Singh, close associates of Manoranjan Roy (mastermind of Pincon Group) and others in connection with misappropriation of pubic deposits collected by various companies under Pincon Group. The Hon'ble Special Court (PMLA) has taken cognizance of the PC on February 12. (ANI)

