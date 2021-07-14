Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a reminder notice to former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani to pay a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh, which was imposed upon him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to the ED, the penalty was imposed on Geelani in 2019, but he has not deposited it till date. The fine was imposed on him under section 13/5 of FEMA.

Geelani is asked to pay the penalty within 10 days of demand notice. Failing which action contemplated under section 14 and 14A of FEMA is liable to be initiated against him.

"Geelani may pay the penalty through demand draft in favour of Pay and Accounts Officer, Pay and Accounts Office, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India," said ED notice. (ANI)

