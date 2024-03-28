New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his remand hearing in a city court, sought to know whether just four statements against him in connection with the alleged excise policy scam were enough for his arrest.

Kejriwal also said in the court that the objective of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged liquor scam was to "crush AAP and prove it was corrupt", said Bharadwaj who was present in the court.

The Delhi chief minister also brought to the cognisance of the court that one of the four witnesses whose statements were used against him, donated Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds which was a proof of money trail in the alleged liquor scam, Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

No immediate reactions were available from the ED or the BJP over the charges and claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kejriwal as well as Bharadwaj.

A Rouse Avenue court earlier in the day extended Kejriwal's custody to the ED till April 1.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested last week from his residence by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy (2021-22) of the Delhi government.

