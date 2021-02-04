Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Officials of the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Thursday raided the city office of Keventer regarding the share transfer of Metro Diary by West Bengal government to the private firm.

The ED officials conducted raids at the company's office at Majherhat in the city, sources said.

On June 15 last year the ED had sought response from the bureaucrats of the state regarding Metro Diary share sale to Keventer.

In 2017 the state government had approved the sale of its entire stake of 47 per cent in Metro Diary at a consideration of Rs 84.5 crore to Keventer owned by the Jalan group of Kolkata. PTI dc

