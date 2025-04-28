New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out search and seizure operations at 11 premises linked to various liquor contractors across Madhya Pradesh in an ongoing money laundering probe as they are accused of causing a revenue loss of approximately Rs 49.42 crore to the government.

The searches are underway covering locations in Bhopal, Indore, and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh based on an investigation initiated following First Information Report (FIR) registered against several liquor contractors.

ED said the the losses approximately Rs 49,42,45,615 were allegedly incurred through the forgery and manipulation of treasury challans, as well as the unlawful acquisition of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for liquor procurement during the financial years 2015-16 to 2017-18.

According to ED sources, investigation conducted in the matter revealed that "accused liquor contractors used to prepare challans of small amounts and deposit them in the bank."

In the prescribed format of the challan, "Rs in figures" and "Rs in Words" were written. The value was filled in figures; however, blank space was left after "Rs in words". After depositing the amount, the depositor would later write the increased amount in the form of lakh thousand in the above-mentioned blank space, and copies of the so-called challans of such increased amounts would be submitted at the respective country liquor warehouse or at the district excise office in case of foreign liquor," said the sources, privy to the development.

The ED's raids are aimed at unearthing further evidence of financial irregularities and holding the perpetrators accountable for the alleged economic offences. (ANI)

