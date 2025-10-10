New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 12 locations across West Bengal, Telangana, and Gujarat in connection with a matter of bank fraud involving Rs 2,700 crore, officials said.

ED's Kolkata zonal office is conducting these searches at 10 places in Kolkata, West Bengal, one in Hyderabad, Telangana, and one in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, based on certain inputs. The raids are still underway at these locations in close coordination with state police forces.

"The places being raided include the premises of suspects linked to the case," said the officials privy to the development.

The search operation is part of the ED's investigation into suspected money laundering and financial irregularities linked to the jewellery firm.

"The agency is examining transactions and records to trace the alleged diversion of bank funds and identify the beneficiaries involved in the scam," the officials added. (ANI)

