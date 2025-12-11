New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 40 locations across several states in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged ISIS-inspired radical module.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and covered premises of the accused persons, their family members, close associates, and entities suspected to have financial linkages or questionable monetary transactions.

Also Read | Ethanol Mixing in Petrol Shows No Adverse Impact on Cars; Benefitting Farmers, Nitin Gadkari Tells Lok Sabha.

Officials said the coordinated raids were carried out across Padgha-Borivali region near Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh considering the gravity of the offences and potential threats to national security.

The ED initiated its probe based on charge sheets filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in case RC-29/2023/NIA/DLI, which revealed that the individuals under investigation were allegedly part of a highly radicalised ISIS-linked network.

Also Read | Mumbai To Witness Snowfall Between December 21-30? Promotional Post for Hamleys Wonderland at Jio World Garden in BKC Mistaken for Actual Weather Forecast.

ED said the ISIS module was reportedly involved in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives, and raising funds to sustain its operations.

In addition, intelligence inputs from the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) pointed to the illegal cutting, smuggling and sale of Khair (Kaith) wood, with the proceeds suspected to have been diverted to support extremist activities.

The ED is examining financial trails, transactions, and material recovered during the searches to identify the extent of the suspected laundering network and its links to terror financing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)