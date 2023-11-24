Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy condemned raids of central investigation agencies against Congress leaders in the state and alleged that these raids were "planned" by top leaders of BJP and BRS including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In a written statement, Revanth Reddy emphasized that the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department against Congress candidates serve as further evidence supporting his claim that BRS and BJP are aligned.

Revanth Reddy alleged that these raids were planned by Amit Shah and CM KCR, and implemented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.

He questioned why the investigating agencies solely focused on harassing Congress leaders through these raids without uncovering any fault with BRS or the BJP candidates.

The state Congress Chief claimed that the raids on Congress leader Vivek Venkataswamy were an indication of both BJP and BRS working together. The IT and ED teams did not find any fault with Vivek earlier, but they started raids as soon as he joined the Congress, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that despite the challenges, he remained confident in the Congress's victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP in the November 30 polls while the votes will be counted on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

